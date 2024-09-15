Illinois' Luke Altmyer And Pat Bryant Being On Same Page Paying Off This Season
There is no need to ask Illinois receiver Pat Bryant why he is off to a fast start this season.
He says this has been in the makings since January.
That's when he started spending more time with quarterback Luke Altmyer. Their developed chemistry is playing a role in the Illini's 3-0 start.
"It's just the work that we put in over the summer," Bryant said. "Like coach [Bret Bieleman] said, going back to January, we've been working since then. Once we get on the field, it's easy."
Bryant has 15 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns this season. He had two scores in Saturday's victory against Central Michigan.
Bryant also said it's helped playing alongside receiver Zakhari Franklin, who transferred from Ole Miss during the offseason.
“You've got two great receivers on both sides of the field," Bryant said. "It's kind of hard to shade one side and leave another side open."
ILLINI BACK IN THE RANKINGS
There is even more reason for buzz on the Illinois campus this week.
On Sunday, the Fighting Illini appeared at No. 24 in the Top 25. It is their first appearance since 2022. The Illini are 3-0 for the first time since 2011 after defeating Central Michigan. They also have wins over Kansas and Eastern Illinois.
Bielema said the team refuses to get overconfident because there is so much more to accomplish.
"We'll turn the page very quickly," Bielema said. "I'm super excited. I know the outside world thinks we're 3-0 but we're going to try to go 1-0 every week."
