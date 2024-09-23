Illinois Makes Big Jump In AP Rankings After Nebraska Victory
The Illinois football team was rewarded for its upset against Nebraska last weekend.
They moved up five spots in the Associated Press rankings to No. 19. The Illini are 4-0 for the first time since 2011. They play at at No. 9 Penn State Saturday. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 56-0 win against Kent State.
BRYANT MAKING ALL THE BIG PLAYS
So far this season, Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant has been at the right place at the right time to make big plays.
His efforts against Nebraska on Friday was a catalyst to carrying the Fighting Illini to a 31-24 overtime win on the road to go 4-0. Bryant garnered a team-high 74 receiving yards on five catches along with two touchdowns.
Bryant has 309 receiving yards and six touchdowns so far this year. He has scored at least one touchdown in every game with the exception being against Kansas.
As one of the senior captains, Bryant is known as a player who continually sets an example for his teammates. His teammates have spoken about Bryant's work ethic and his ability to be there when it matters most.
"Pat, he's just an everyday guy," running back Kaden Feagin said. "First guy in the facility, last guy out. Always working."
ALTMYER DOING EVERYTHING RIGHT
Luke Altmyer says his greatest moments are coming after the Fighting Illini defeated Nebraska 31-24 on Friday.
He cites his journey from where he was a year ago to where he is now.
"I think my greatest moments are ahead of me and in life are not because of [Friday]," Altmyer said. "It's because of the failures and the disappointments of last year and throughout my college career. It's propelled me to where I am now."
Altmyer is off to a strong start. He has already accumulated 862 passing yards along with 10 touchdowns with a 71 percent pass completion rate as the Fighting Illini are off to a 4-0 start.
