Illinois' Matthew Bailey Hopes To Regain 2022 Form After Missing Most Of Last Season
At this point, Illinois Fighting Illini safety is just content being back on the field.
He missed most of last season due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Now, he's just ready to put everything behind him.
"It was a rough time," Bailey said. "It's in the past. I'm more worried about where I'm going."
Bailey had a promising season as a true freshman in 2022. He played in all 13 games, finishing with three interceptions and 10 tackles. Last year was an expected breakout season but injuries prevented that. He only played one game before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in mid-September.
"It's phenomenal," Bailey said. "Obviously, I love this game. I love this sport. Just being able to come back after such a long time time off, it's so thrilling but at the same I can step back and just enjoy the game Because I've been out so long, all these aches and pains that I dreaded two years ago, now I enjoy them because it makes me feel I'm back in the groove of things."
Last season wasn't a complete waste. He said his used the time on the sideline to become a better student of the game.
'Being able to watch film a lot and being on the field almost from a coaching perspective and see how the numbers fit and how coverages work," Bailey said.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI