Illinois QB Commit Carson Boyd Has Big Game In Win Over Defending State Champs
Illini commit Carson Boyd is off to quite the start this season.
A quarterback, Boyd completed 16 of 21 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown to lead Cardinal (Mo.) Ritter to victory against Rochester (Ill.). He also ran for 36 yards against the defending Illinois Class 4A state champs.
Cardinal Ritter has won the last two Class 5A championships in Missouri.
Boyd's touchdown was a 16-yard pass to Miller Dejerrian in the first half.
The performance followed his 413 total yards in the opener against Jackson. He was 26 of 33 for 312 yards with two touchdowns while also running for 101 yards on six carries.
HERBSTREIT PRAISES ALTMYER
The Illinois Fighting Illini know today's game against Kansas is a huge opportunity for the program.
And ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit agrees.
"They haven't had a chance like this against a non-conference opponent," Herbstreit said on College GameDay. "I think it was 2011 that the last time they knocked off a non-conference, ranked opponent."
Herbstreit also showed some love for Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer. While Kansas features Jalon Daniels, Altmyer has a chance to make a statement.
"Luke Altmyer, by the way," Herbstreit said. "A lot of focus on Jalon Daniels. The kid at Illinois can play. He's got a lot of experience."
DESMOND HOWARD SHOWS LOVE FOR ROSIEK
Need more proof on how much hype is surrounding today's Kansas vs. Illinois matchup?
Just turn on the television.
The Illini received mention during ESPN's morning broadcast of College GameDay. Although the crew is in Ann Arbor for the Texas-Michigan game, it talked about the Illini and No. 19 Jayhawks matchup.
"The Fighting Illini on defense," ESPN's Desmond Howard said. "We're talking about a stingy group, loves creating takeaways and turnovers and look out for Dylan Rosiek, too."
