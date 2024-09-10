Illinois Regrets Waiting So Long To Switch Miles Scott From WR To DB
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has often praised defensive back Miles Scott this season.
It was two years ago when he made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back. The only drawback to the move? The staff wishes it happened earlier.
"I've used examples of the past, guys that played multiple positions in high school," Bielema said. "My only regret with [Miles] is I didn't do it the spring before. I just think he built a skills set that was really impressive. Now, you're seeing the benefit of repeated behavior."
Scott already has two interceptions and a forced fumble this season. He is part of a secondary that played a key role in the 2-0 start. Now fully acclimated to playing defense, Scott is expected to a bigger leap as a junior.
"MIles, now he just looks different," Bielema said. "I heard somebody yell but I didn't think it was Miles. He just looks like a defensive player now. He's thicker, he's stronger. He's athletically got the look of a DB now."
HIGH-PROFILE TRANSFER HAS TO EARN SPOT IN SECONDARY
Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said earning a spot in the lineup is more than recruiting stars and recognition. That was his answer to why Texas transfer Terrance Brooks, who was honorable mention Big 12 last year, did not play last week against Kansas.
"Our goal as coaches is to not, not play our best players," Henry said. "You probably see Torrie Cox and Kaleb Patterson out there the majority of the game. Well, there is a build up throughout the course of the week that has allotted those players that opportunity. I don't really care about stars or where a player has come from."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
