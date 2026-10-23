Illinois vs. Oregon: 3 Players to Know From Availability Report

On Wednesday, the initial availability report for Illinois vs. Oregon was released by the Big Ten . It’s safe to say neither squad is the embodiment of vigorous health. In fact, there are key players with less-than-desirable designations for both teams – including each club’s starting quarterback.



Here are three notable players from the report:

Illinois vs. Oregon: More availability concerns on the Ducks' side

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off after the Ducks loss as Moore was benched following an injury as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore: out

Since Dante Moore went down with a concussion in the USC game, the Oregon offense has been an absolute nightmare. In the two full games without him, the Ducks have scored a total of four touchdowns and have managed just 32 total points.

Oregon’s backup quarterbacks – Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have taken unsuccessful turns under center – failing to crack 200 passing yards in either game (combined). Both have thrown at least one interception. The pair have gone a combined 37-for-73 through the air in the past two outings.

To say the Ducks need Moore back would be a massive understatement. They'll have to do without him again in Week 8. But if Oregon can at least avoid mistakes with either Raiola or Thomas pulling the trigger, it may not have a better opportunity this season than it will against Illinois’ defense.

Illinois wide receiver Jayshon Platt: questionable

Oct 25, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Jayshon Platt (3) takes a moment after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to Illinois' matchup at Michigan State, Jayshon Platt had been listed as probable every single day of game week. Then he didn’t suit up.

So, two weeks later, does his designation of “questionable” inspire much confidence that he'll be ready for Oregon. (He was listed as probable on Wednesday.) Yes, in fact, it does. Just take this from coach Bret Bielema on Monday: “Jayshon has been practicing. So I think Jayshon is definitely trending in the right direction. Feel really good about that one.”

Platt, who was named to two preseason wide receiver watch lists and had been raved about by the Illini coaching staff all offseason, appears poised to finally make his long-awaited Illinois debut. And it couldn’t come at a better time, considering freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II could use every tool at his disposal for his first career start.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart: out

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, who missed last week against Nebraska because of an injury, leads the Ducks in receptions and receiving yards, and is tied for the lead in touchdowns (despite having appeared in just five games).

On Sunday, Stewart was arrested in Oregon on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Whether he is listed as out because of injury or has been bumped as a result of Sunday’s incident is unknown. But Stewart won’t play for the Ducks on Saturday.

That means a passing game that was already struggling will be without its premier weapon. Expect sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore to be the Ducks’ go-to option in the passing game in the absence of Stewart.

Full Illinois-Oregon availability report from Thursday

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema meet after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Out for Oregon: Receiver Jeremiah McClellan, quarterback Dante Moore, receiver Evan Stewart, defensive back Aaron Flowers, inside linebacker Brayden Platt, defensive lineman Matthew Johnson, offensive lineman Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho.

Questionable for Oregon: Offensive lineman Kawika Rogers.

Out for Illinois: Quarterback Katin Houser, running back Ca’Lil Valentine, linebacker Kayden Bennett, defensive lineman Carter Smith, offensive lineman Kai Pritchard, defensive lineman Demetrius John, offensive lineman TJ McMillen, tight end BJ Thurman.

Questionable for Illinois: Linebacker Jack Paris, receiver Jayshon Platt.