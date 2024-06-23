Jasper Johnson Rocks Terrence Shannon No. 0 Jersey During Recruiting Visit
The No. 0 jersey gave the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball fans plenty to cheer about the past few years.
It could possibly bring more joy if coach Brad Underwood can reel in 2025 recruit Jasper Johnson. He visited the Illini campus this weekend but it was his X post that had everyone buzzing.
Johnson posted a photo of him holding the same No. 0 uniform worn by former Illini guard Terrence Shannon, who is an expected first-round pick in this week's NBA draft. Last year Shannon was an All-Big Ten selection and led the Illini to the Elite Eight.
Above the photo, Jasper wrote: "What we think Illini??"
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Johnson is rated the No. 10 player in the country by 247Sports. He is set to begin his senior year at Link Academy in Missouri. Like Shannon, Johnson is left-handed and known for his athleticism and ability to get to the rim.
Underwood has to put in a lot of work to land Johnson. He is being strongly coveted by North Carolina and Kentucky. He also has an upcoming visit at Alabama later this week.
This could be an epic haul for Underwood if he's able to pull in his top targets. Aside from Johnson, the Illini are also awaiting today's announcement from standout Will Riley.
Riley is expected to decide between Illinois, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona and the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL. A rising senior at The Phelps School in Malvern, Penn., he is rated the No. 26 player in the nation by ESPN.
