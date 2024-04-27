Illinois Jer'Zhan Newton Lands With The Washington Commanders At No. 36
Former Illinois defensive tackle had to wait longer than expected but his lifelong dream finally came true Friday night.
He was taken at No. 36 by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the NFL Draft.
"I've been waiting for this moment since I was five years old," Newton said. "For it to finally come, it was a dream come true."
Many mock drafts projected Newton as a first-rounder but he was passed over. He said it will just keep that chip on his shoulder.
"I'm still happy that I got drafted," Newton said. "A lot of people don't have this opportunity. "
Newton felt the Commanders had an interest because they attended his Pro Day in Champaign. They also spoke with him at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis.
"Everybody here is like you never know what to expect on draft day," Newton said. "I can't say I was expecting [to get drafted by Washington] but I'm happy it happened."
Newton said he expects his football knowledge to help him excel at the next level.
"I feel like I'm dominant," Newton said. "My football IQ is really high compared to other defensive linemen ... I just feel like my knowledge on the game very high."
Here's what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Newton before the draft:
"Active interior defender with the potential to build on his disruptive production in college. Newton's size and length don't stand out, but he has shown a consistent ability to gain extension and set edges against bigger opponents. Newton is clever in setting up blockers and then beating them with sudden hand usage and foot quickness as both a run defender and a pass rusher."