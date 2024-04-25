Where The Experts Have Former Illinois Defensive Tackle Jer'Zhan Newton Going In NFL Draft
Former Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton is expected to hear his name called tonight during the NFL Draft.
Here's a look at where some draft experts have Newton going:
Miami Dolphins at No. 21
"The Dolphins can't adequately replace Christian Wilkins in 2024, but Newton is an excellent prospect who will have an immediate impact."
Arizona Cardinals at No. 21
"I’ve been told the Cardinals have shown a lot of interest in Newton over the last few months. I think they have the flexibility to go up and get him in the early 20s if needed."
Cincinnati Bengals at No. 19
"Cincinnati could use an injection of youth up front, particularly with B.J. Hill in a contract year and Sheldon Rankins potentially on a one-year trial stay. Newton is best in a 4-3 front because he's a little undersized but he can really hunt quarterbacks and stop running backs behind the line. That's a must for Cincinnati if they're going to remain competitive in the AFC chase."
Los Angeles Chargers at No. 23
"I’m not really sure what the Chargers will prioritize with a second first-rounder, so I’m just defaulting to the classic Harbaugh trope: the trenches. The Chargers’ defensive tackle position is totally decimated, and Newton is a true three-down player with equal impact against the run and the pass. He reminds me often of Christian Wilkins with his ability to make tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage with penetration and power."
