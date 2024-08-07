Josh McCray, Zakhari Franklin Turn Comebacks Into Achievements
Just weeks before the Illinois Fighting Illini open its football schedule against Eastern Illinois Aug. 29, more individual accolades have come their way for two of the offense’s most critical pieces.
The preseason Comeback Player of the Year award watchlist was released, prominently featuring running back Josh McCray and newly minted transfer wide receiver Zakhari Franklin. Each will attempt to establish a balanced offensive attack in 2024.
Illinois had several opportunities to earn a bowl bid, but late-season losses to Iowa and Northwestern ended all hope in making it a reality.
McCray was riddled by injuries the last few seasons after a 2021 campaign that saw him finish second on the team with 549 yards and two touchdowns. In 2022, he played in four games but couldn’t find the spark that the 2021 season initially gave.
McCray was also named to the 2023 Doak Walker Award watchlist, along with other accolades. His best statistical game came in an upset win against then-No. 7 Penn State in Oct. 2021, one of five wins for Illinois that year.
As for Franklin, he leads the NCAA in receptions with 266, hauling in 38 receiving touchdowns and 3,386 yards. Franklin previously played for UTSA from 2019-22, appearing in four games at Ole Miss in 2023. In five seasons, McCray ranks 21st all-time in FBS history with 12 more touchdowns on-average than any other active player in college football today.
Illinois is seeking its first bowl appearance since 2023, as coach Bret Bielema enters in fourth season in Champaign.
