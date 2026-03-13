Could Illinois Play in a College Basketball International Series?

Brad Underwood has emphasized international recruiting in recent seasons, and it's a key reason Illinois has its sights set on a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Looking forward to next season, those players may get a chance to play closer to home. According to Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney , plans are being made for a college basketball event in the Balkans.

In short, games are expected to take place in Zagreb, Croatia, and Belgrade, Serbia, during the first week of the 2026-27 season. No teams have committed to the event, but Sweeney reported that teams with connections to the Balkans will be of interest.

College Basketball is a global sport, and we're excited to give it an annual place on the international stage.



We're proud to announce plans for an annual College Basketball International Series, bringing high-level programs to Croatia and Serbia as soon as next season. pic.twitter.com/htobCfrbHG — Intersport Basketball (@IntersportHoops) March 11, 2026

That makes Illinois a logical team to be invited. David Mirkovic (Montenegro), Tomislav Ivisic (Croatia), Zvonimir Ivisic (Croatia), Mihailo Petrovic (Serbia) and Andrej Stojakovic – whose father, Peja, was born in Croatia before he went on to an All-Star NBA career – all have eligibility for next season.

There's no reason for Illinois to slow down its pursuit of international recruits, and participating in an event like this would seem to only help those efforts.

Mirkovic apparently hadn't heard of the plans, but he was certainly excited to hear about it.

"Actually? Actually? Oh my god. That would be beautiful," Mirkovic said, according to the News-Gazette's Scott Richey . "I wouldn't say I'm shocked, but I just can't imagine that. I'd never thought about it, but it would be great. I would love it. I'd bring a lot of family. A lot of people would come, for sure. I think it would be packed for sure."

Illinois is a prime example of a program that has benefitted from international recruiting – but certainly isn't the only one. Each of the teams in the top seven of the latest AP Top 25 poll has at least one player who was born in Europe.

So not only would it be thrilling for players to compete closer to home in front of family members, it could make for a high-level event with some of college basketball's best teams. And whether those types of games are in Champaign or the Balkans, Underwood is up for the competition.

"With what's going on over there right now, I would have to maybe really strongly consider leaving the United States, but anything is possible," Underwood said. "And like I said, I'm going to pursue every high-quality game. We're not afraid to go anywhere. But if it's high-level opponents, we're gonna play a lot of them. We can't forget we gotta have a good amount of home games as well so our fans can watch us play as well."