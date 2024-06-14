LeBron James Expresses Support For Former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon After Acquittal On Rape Charges
NBA superstar LeBron James is the latest to show support for former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon.
On Thursday, Shannon was acquitted on rape charges in Kansas. He drew support from Illini fans, family, friends and former teammates. On Friday, he received a huge backing from James.
James took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say he was in Shannon's corner.
Here's what James wrote: "To my Young Terrance Shannon Jr! Love and Salute you! Proud of you!! God is Good! The apologies should be 30X louder than the hate he got but we know how it goes. Anyways back to the regular scheduled program.
Great days ahead!"
Words like that from James carry a lot of weight in the NBA world. He is considered among the top five players in league history. He is often argued against Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time. James has won four NBA titles, two with the Miami Heat and one each with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Shannon was suspended six games from late December to mid-January once the allegations were made. The incident occured last September in Lawrence, Kan. Shannon's trial began June 10, but he was found not guily by Thursday.
It means he can now focus on the NBA Draft, where he is expected to be a first-round pick in a few weeks. Before the incident, Shannon was considered a potential lottery pick.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com