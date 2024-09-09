Like Mentor Bill Belichick, Illini Coach Bret Bielema Is New To "Instaface"
Illinois coach Bret Bielema spent some time working as an assistant under NFL legend Bill Belichick.
After Monday's press conference, it's evident they both worked together.
The Illini are coming off Saturday's upset of Kansas. After the game, some of the Illini players posted videos of the celebration on Instagram. Among them were defensive back Xavier Scott, who had two interceptions and a forced fumble. He returned one pick 30 yards for a touchdown.
Some of his celebratory videos appeared on social media, which Bielema addressed.
"I didn't love his postgame celebration, which we had a conversation about," Bielema said. "Also had a come to Jesus moment about his video capabilities in the locker room, which we don't need any video producers in this market."
Bielema isn't fond of social media. He's similar to his former boss. Belichick once famously used the words "Instaface" to describe his social media skills. That was a mix of Instagram and Facebook.
"I've never been on Instagram in my life," Bielema said. "I literally put it on my list of things to cover on [last] Wednesday or Thursday with my team."
Surprisingly, Belichick recently started an Instagram account. He made the announcement last week during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The fact Bielema has no idea about the platform just solidifies Belichick's claim of never being on the websites.
Social media or not, the Illini are in position to enter Big Ten play 3-0 this season if they defeat Central Michigan this week in Champaign.
