Illinois Guard Luke Goode Announces He Is Entering Transfer Portal
The Illinois Fighting Illini are continuing to lose players that made last season a success.
On Monday, guard Luke Goode announced he is entering the transfer portal. A graduate transfer, he averaged 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and shot nearly 39 percent from the 3-point line.
"The University of Illinois has provided endless opportunities for myself and my family," Goode posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "And I am forever grateful. The Illinois fan base is unlike any other, and I appreciate every person that has been a part of my journey."
Goode is the fourth Illinois player to enter the portal. He joins Dain Dainja (Memphis), Sencire Harris (West Virginia) and Amani Hansberry (West Virginia) as those who have switched programs this offseason. The Illini are coming off a season where they won the Big Ten conference tournament before reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAAs. They lost to eventual champion Connecticut.
The Illini lost All-American Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins to the NBA draft. Also gone is forward Marcus Domask but the Illini returns several key players from last year's team. They have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, led by incoming freshman Morez Johnson.
He was named the state's Mr. Basketball after helping Harvey Thornton advance to the Class 8A supersectional, where they lost to Peoria Richwoods. He averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the 25-9 Wildcats.
The news is the latest in what has been a busy past few days for the Illini. On Sunday, they announced the hiring of associate head coach Orlando Antigua.