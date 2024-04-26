Illinois' Marcus Domask Enters NBA Draft After NCAA Denies Medical Waiver
Another former Illinois Fighting Illini player has decided to test the NBA waters.
On Thursday, guard Marcus Domask announced he was entering the NBA draft after the NCAA denied his request for a waiver to play another season. He delivered the news via X, formerly known as Twitter.
“At this time, I have exhausted all my possible eligibility in college and will be entering my name in and preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft," Domask posted.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Domask averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists last season. He helped the Illini make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual champion UConn in the Elite Eight. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
A graduate student, Domask began his collegiate career at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He joins Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins as Illini players giving the NBA a try. Shannon is expected to be chosen in the first round of the draft in June. Hawkins and Domask are second-rounders at best but could go the undrafted rookie free agent route.
"This past year was one of my most memorable years of my life and I want to thank all of you for making it so special," Domask posted. "Thank you for being so welcoming to my family and I, making us feel at home since day one.
He also gave thanks to his teammates.
"To my teammates and coaches, thank you for bringing out the best in me and taking me with you on this incredible journey," Domask wrote.