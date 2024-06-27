Minnesota Timberwolves Confident Terrence Shannon Has "Sterling" Reputation Off The Court
The Minnesota Timberwolves made sure to study everything about former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon the past few weeks.
And Shannon passed every test.
His grade was enough for the Timberwolves to select him with the No. 27 pick in Wednesday's NBA draft. Shannon is now a member of a team that was two victories from making the Finals last season.
"The off-court reputation is sterling," Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said. "Talk to the coaches at Texas Tech. Talk to the coaches at Illinois. They don't say good things. They say amazing things. "Obviously he was on the wrong end of a really unfortunate situation, and his ability to play through that and play winning basketball for a great coach in Brad Underwood -- we just think he brings toughness."
Last December Shannon was accused of rape while in the middle of his senior season. It resulted in a six-game suspension that was later uplifted. He returned to lead the Illini to the Elite Eight. After the season, Shannon was found not guilty in the trial.
The charges may have impacted his draft status, but Shannon is in a fortunate situation with the Timberwolves. He will play alongside Anthony Edwards, one of the league's brightest young stars.
"Oftentimes, the minute you're accused you're found guilty. Thankfully he went the legal process. He chose to go to trial because he knew he did nothing wrong," Connelly said. "I just think it's a shame he went through that, and I think it's a testament to who he is as a kid and his ability to play through a really tough distraction."