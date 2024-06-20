Mock Draft Has Former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon Joining LeBron James With Lakers
Terrence Shannon could go from being one of the best players in Illinois Fighting Illini history to teaming with the "King" of the NBA.
Shannon is an expected first round selection in next week's draft. It is unsure where he will land but at least one outlet thinks it will be with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers, led by future Hall of Famer LeBron James, hold the No. 17 pick.
While speaking on The Field of 68 podcast, college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman said the Lakers and Shannon are a perfect match.
"Terrence Shannon Jr. I just love everything about his game, and his shot got better. He can be an impactful NBA player right now," Goodman said.
Before last season, Shannon was considered a potential lottery pick but a pending rape trial impacted his draft status. Shannon was found not guilty earlier this month, allowing teams to change their thoughts.
In fact, James was one of the first to come to Shannon's defense after the acquittal. Many felt Shannon was wrongly accused for a crime that caused him to miss six regular season games and led to much scrutiny during the draft process.
Here's what James wrote: "To my Young Terrance Shannon Jr! Love and Salute you! Proud of you!! God is Good! The apologies should be 30X louder than the hate he got but we know how it goes. Anyways back to the regular scheduled program. Great days ahead!"
And they may happen in LA.
