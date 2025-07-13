Former Illinois Forward Brynn Shoup-Hill Signs Pro Contract in Italy
The Illinois women's basketball program hasn't exactly been a factory for producing professionals hoopers over the years, but perhaps coach Shauna Green is overseeing a new trend. With one former Illini already in the pros, on Saturday forward Brynn Shoup-Hill made it two, signing a contract with Italy's Polisportiva Battipagliese.
In 2024-25, Shoup-Hill, a 6-foot-3 forward from Goshen, Indiana, started all 32 games as a senior for an Illinois club that finished 22-10 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. An Academic All-Big Ten selection, Shoup-Hill averaged 5.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while finishing second on the team in blocks (27).
Shoup-Hill began her college career at Dayton before transferring to Champaign for her final three seasons, starting 72 of 88 games and helping lead Illinois to its first-ever postseason championship – the 2024 Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament title.
There's also something symbolic about this particular pro deal. Shoup-Hill followed Green from Dayton to Illinois in 2022, watching every step of the way – and playing a role herself – as Green lifted the Illini program to new heights. For Shoup-Hill's journey to culminate in a pro career seems fitting.
The Illini still don't have any representation in the WNBA, but if Shoup-Hill plays well in Italy this year, that could change. The WNBA will add two new teams next year – the Toronto Tempo and a Portland franchise – plus teams in Cleveland in 2028, Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. And by the time Philly's franchise enters the league, who knows? Shoup-Hill may not be the only Illini with a shot to play in America's premier women's pro league.