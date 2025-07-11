Illini now

Former Illini Setter Jordyn Poulter Leads USA past Dominican Republic

Poulter led Team USA with 39 successful sets in Thursday's preliminary matchup against the Dominican Republic in the Volleyball Nations League

Jared Shlensky

Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; United States setter Jordyn Poulter (2) and United States opposite Andrea Drews (11) celebrate against Italy in the women's volleyball gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; United States setter Jordyn Poulter (2) and United States opposite Andrea Drews (11) celebrate against Italy in the women's volleyball gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The United States women's national team didn't get off to the start it would have wanted in the Volleyball Nations League, losing to Italy, Brazil and the Czech Republic to open play. But the Americans turned a corner in beating the Dominican Republic in four sets Thursday – thanks in no small part to former Illini setter Jordyn Poulter.

Poulter, a former three-time All-American, led Team USA with 39 successful sets and recorded two digs and a service point in the win. More importantly, the Americans have yet to lose a match since Poulter joined the team in Texas. The U.S. is now a respectable 6-4 overall, having won four straight, and now rank eighth out of 18 teams following Thursday's win.

The presence of the Americans' captain has had an immediate impact. Poulter has won four gold medals in her career, including the program's first-ever Olympic gold medal, at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Her track record speaks for itself, and if Team USA is to have any chance of making a deep run in the VNL, it will need Poulter in the lineup and playing at the top of her game.

Team USA's next game will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (CT) against Canada and can be viewed on VBTV, Big Ten Network and/or CBS Sports Network.

