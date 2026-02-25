How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. No. 6 Iowa: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

The Illinois women’s basketball team is entering the final stretch of the regular season with momentum on its side.

Pics from win No. 19 📸 pic.twitter.com/6kQWZQMyUr — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) February 25, 2026

With only two games remaining, the Illini will try to keep their three-game winning streak rolling when they face Iowa on Thursday. It's the kind of late-season matchup that can sharpen a team heading into postseason play, especially against an opponent that demands consistent focus on both ends of the floor. For Illinois, the goal is to carry over the discipline and intensity that have fueled its recent success, while handling the challenges that come with a road test against an exceptional Big Ten program.

If the Illini can control the glass, take care of the ball and stay connected defensively, they will give themselves a chance to extend the streak and close the regular season on the strongest of notes.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten)

What: Big Ten conference matchup

Big Ten conference matchup When: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. CT

Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. CT Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois TV/streaming: BTN

BTN Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois went 2-0 last week, taking down Rutgers and Northwestern in blowout fashion. Iowa also won both of its games last week, winning at Purdue before blowing out No. 6 Michigan at home.

Illinois went 2-0 last week, taking down Rutgers and Northwestern in blowout fashion. Iowa also won both of its games last week, winning at Purdue before blowing out No. 6 Michigan at home. Series history: Illinois is 21-61 all-time against Iowa, but it delivered on of its best wins of 2024-25 in the teams' most recent matchup, 62-57 Illini triumph in Champaign.

What to know about Iowa

The Hawkeyes remain one of the premier programs in women’s college basketball under tenured head coach Lisa Bluder. Iowa no longer has a superstar quite like Caitlin Clark, who may be the best player the sport has ever produced at the college level, but this year’s group is still built to contend. The Hawkeyes are ranked sixth in the country and have a roster that mixes high-level production with real postseason experience, which is exactly what makes them so difficult to deal with, especially in Iowa City.

Ava's B1G week continues 😎@ava_heiden is the AP Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/WXFediSXXv — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 24, 2026

At the center of it all is sophomore Ava Heiden, who has emerged as the focal point of the Hawkeyes' offense, while also anchoring their interior. She is averaging 17.3 points per game and 7.6 rebounds, giving Iowa both a steady scoring option and a consistent presence on the glass.

Alongside Heiden is senior forward Hannah Stuelke, a battle-tested veteran who has been part of teams that reached back-to-back national championship games. With that combination of talent, size and experience, Iowa presents a major challenge and a tough road test for Illinois.