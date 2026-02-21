How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. Northwestern: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Illinois (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) is looking to close the regular-season stretch run with momentum and another building block to add to its NCAA Tournament resume. The Illini have won two straight and are starting to look more like the balanced, confident group that has been in the mix near the top of the Big Ten earlier in the season. Now they turn their attention to a rivalry matchup against Northwestern, the first of their final three games before postseason play begins.

It’s a crucial stretch. With March around the corner, every result matters – not just for seeding in the Big Ten Tournament, but for national reputation as well. Illinois has shown it can score in bunches and move the ball effectively when it's clicking. Carrying that consistency into the final week of the regular season will be key if the Illini want to hit postseason play with the positioning and mojo to make a real push.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (8-18, 2-13 Big Ten)

Big Ten conference matchup When: Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. CT Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois TV/streaming:

B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "BESTDEAL50" for 50 percent off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, click here . For more information, visit bigtenplus.com .) Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois went 1-0 last week, taking down Rutgers at home by 20 points. Northwestern went 0-2, dropping a close game at Penn State before getting hammered by Michigan State in East Lansing.

Illinois went 1-0 last week, taking down Rutgers at home by 20 points. Northwestern went 0-2, dropping a close game at Penn State before getting hammered by Michigan State in East Lansing. Series history: Illinois is 41-49 all time against Northwestern, but the Illini have won the past seven matchups, including a 74-71 victory earlier this season in Champaign.

What to know about Northwestern

Northwestern has endured a difficult stretch over the past few seasons, finishing with losing records in three straight campaigns – and this year has followed a similar script. Consistency has been hard to find, and recent struggles have kept the Wildcats from gaining any real traction in the Big Ten race. In fact, Northwestern enters this matchup having lost eight straight games, a skid that has defined much of its conference season.

The Wildcats' best hope for a late-season spark is senior forward Grace Sullivan, who has been one of the most productive scorers in the conference. Averaging 22.0 points per game, Sullivan is the clear focal point of Northwestern’s offense and the player everything revolves around. Whether it’s post touches, face-up drives or contested shots late in the shot clock, the ball finds her in critical moments. If the Illini hold Sullivan in check, everything else begins to fall into place.