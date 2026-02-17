3 Things to Watch When Illinois Basketball Faces USC

Illinois got back on track with a 71-51 win over Indiana on Sunday, snapping its lone two-game skid of the season. It came with the return of guard Kylan Boswell and David Mirkovic 's second-highest scoring game of the season at 25 points.

The Illini still fell two spots to No. 10 in Monday's AP Top 25 poll as a result of their overtime loss to Wisconsin earlier in the week. At 12-3 in Big Ten play, though, they remain within reach of 14-1 Michigan, which plays at No. 7 Purdue on Tuesday before a trip to Champaign on Feb. 27.

But first Illinois has to take care of business in Los Angeles. That starts Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT against USC (18-7, 7-7), which lost at Ohio State on Wednesday, ending a three-game win streak.

Here are three things to watch as the Illini take on the Trojans.

1. Slowing down USC's breakout freshman

USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives against Ohio State at Value City Arena. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

After missing the first 18 games of the season while recovering from a torn meniscus, freshman Alijah Arenas has given USC a major boost. Over the past three games, he is averaging 26.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

Arenas' return was especially important, given that USC lost leading scorer Rodney Rice to a season-ending shoulder injury in December. To make matters worse, Chad Baker-Mazara (18.3 ppg) hasn't played since Feb. 2 because of a knee injury. (The Trojans hope he'll be ready to return against Illinois.)

Alijah Arenas GOES OFF for 29 in just his fifth college game🤯 pic.twitter.com/kIvqlkIPNo — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 4, 2026

As a result, Arenas – the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas – has stepped up as USC's go-to scorer. He's a tough cover, with the ability to score all over the floor at 6-foot-6, though he has been inefficient at 34.7 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three-point range.

Illinois has the size to match up with Arenas, whether it be with Keaton Wagler , possibly Andrej Stojakovic (ankle) or others. And with injuries piling up for USC, Illinois may be able to help off others and focus on swarming Arenas to force tough shots.

2. Free-throw disparity

USC Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) goes to the basket against Ohio State at Value City Arena. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Illinois does an excellent job of defending without fouling – better than anyone in the nation, in fact. The Illini allow 11.8 free throw attempts and 8.5 free throws made per game, both of which rank the lowest in Division I college basketball.

On Wednesday, that unique skill will be put to the test against a USC team that thrives on getting to the line. The Trojans attempt 27.8 free throws per game, good for second-most in the nation. They are also sixth nationally with 20.0 free throws made per game, though they haven't taken full advantage of it, ranking 191st on 71.9 percent free-throw shooting.

The main player to watch in this regard is USC senior forward Ezra Ausar, who leads the team with 8.2 free-throw attempts per game. Given that Ausar shoots just 68.4 percent at the line, it may not be a bad strategy for Illinois to be physical and not give him any easy layups inside, while still being mindful of foul trouble. It's a similar case with Arenas, who attempts six per game but shoots just 69.0 percent.

3. Is Andrej Stojakovic back?

llinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives against Northwestern at the State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Stojakovic, averaging 13.7 points per game, has missed the past two games because of a high ankle sprain.



After Sunday's win over Indiana, Underwood said his biggest concern is the long-term health of his team. If that meant keeping Stojakovic in Champaign to rehab while the team is in Los Angeles, so be it. However, that doesn't seem to be the case :

There's no guarantee Stojakovic will play Wednesday against USC – or even Saturday at UCLA – but his joining the team for the West Coast trip a better sign than the alternative of his staying home.

The Illini would like to have Stojakovic available, but his absence would be alleviated by Boswell, who made his healthy return against the Hoosiers. After missing about a month of game action because of a broken hand, Boswell contributed nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in Sunday's 20-point win.

Illinois' two upcoming games are important, but Underwood is smart to be mindful of the big picture, with a matchup against No. 1 Michigan on Feb. 27 and, of course, the NCAA Tournament in roughly one month.