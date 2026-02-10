How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. Wisconsin: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

The Illinois women's basketball team continues its home stand Wednesday against Wisconsin (6 p.m. CT, Big Ten+) with the goal of steadying the ship, as back-to-back losses – and four defeats in five games – have tested the Illini's momentum. It's a pivotal point on this young group's development arc.

With the margins in the Big Ten being as tight as ever, this game carries extra weight – not just in the standings, but also in the bigger picture. Illinois, aiming for another 20-win season and NCAA Tournament berth, must protect home court against a familiar conference foe in Wisconsin. The Illini will look to reset, play with urgency and get back to the brand of basketball that put them in position for March relevance in the first place.

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (13-11, 5-8 Big Ten)

B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month)

Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM)

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois most recently dropped a game out west to Oregon last Wednesday and fell to USC at home Sunday. Wisconsin also went 0-2 last week, losing to both Indiana and Washington at home by three and five points, respectively.

Illinois most recently dropped a game out west to Oregon last Wednesday and fell to USC at home Sunday. Wisconsin also went 0-2 last week, losing to both Indiana and Washington at home by three and five points, respectively. Series history: With a win, Illinois can know the all-time series at 43-43. The Badgers won the teams' previous meeting, 74-51, in Madison a season ago.

What to know about Wisconsin

The Badgers enter Champaign as a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten program still searching for sustained success. Wisconsin hasn’t appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2010, and as the season rolls deeper into conference play, that drought appears unlikely to end this season. Wisconsin opened the year with promise, jumping out to an 11-4 non-conference record, but Big Ten play has exposed some flaws. The Badgers have dropped seven of their past nine games, struggling to find consistency against the league’s physicality and depth.

Still, this isn’t a team that can be taken lightly. Wisconsin brings one of the more entertaining offenses in the conference, leaning heavily on pace, spacing and perimeter shooting. The Badgers lead the Big Ten in three-pointers made per game (9.0), and when shots are falling, they’re capable of putting real pressure on opposing defenses. That attack is spearheaded by senior guard Destiny Howell, who averages 15.2 points per game, scoring at all three levels – but becoming especially dangerous when she gets into rhythm from deep.

For Illinois, the game plan is clear: limit clean looks from the perimeter and make Howell work for every touch. If the Illini can contest shots, control tempo and avoid letting Wisconsin turn the game into a three-point shootout, they will be in strong position to take care of business at home.