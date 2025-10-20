Illinois' Ben Humrichous, Former Illini Adalia McKenzie Announce Engagement
Over the past few years, Illinois basketball – both the men and women – has been operating at a different level. Respective Illini head coaches Brad Underwood and Shauna Green have set a new bar in Champaign for each squad.
The programs have arguably fed off one another’s success. (The coaches have said they speak often and compare notes.) Last year, they were seemingly intertwined, as both the men and women registered 22 wins apiece. Both teams won their first outing in the NCAA Tournament before alling in the Round of 32.
And now the programs are a step closer to being literally united.
Ben Humrichous and Adalia McKenzie announce engagement
On Sunday, men’s basketball forward Ben Humrichous and women’s basketball alum Adalia McKenzie announced their engagement, per a joint post from their Instagram accounts.
Humrichous started 26 games for the Illini in 2024-2025, averaging 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, while shooting 34.3 percent on threes. In Illinois’ exhibition run against Illinois State – which also took place Sunday – the graduate student put up nine points and seven rebounds, showing off his newly buff form.
Meanwhile, McKenzie played 125 games (sixth in Illinois women's basketball history) and scored 1,495 career points. She started in 113 of those 125 outings, averaging double-figure scoring in three of her four seasons in Champaign, while hauling in an impressive 5.0 rebounds per game as a 5-foot-10 guard.
One of the draws of sports – especially at the college level – is the opportunity to build a family and a brotherhood (or sisterhood) of sorts as a member of a team that frequently eats, sleeps, travels, trains and plays together.
An extension of that are the bonds created with athletes from other sports at a school. At almost any given Illinois sporting event, you'll find cross-sport support from other players and coaches. Athletes tend to share a bond that goes beyond simply representing a school – one that also includes an understanding of the rigors of competition and sacrifice at the college level.
Although making a few new friends among other athletes around campus may be somewhat typical at many schools, finding the love of your life is much rarer. (Then again, it's hardly unprecedented – even in Champaign.)
The engagement announcement from Humrichous and McKenzie has drawn a handful of congratulations from current and former Illini, as was to be expected. The IG hearts poured in from the likes of Kasparas Jakucionis and Mihailo Petrovic, while Tomislav Ivisic shared a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.
Even Coleman Hawkins – who never played with Humrichous – joined in to celebrate the huge moment, congratulating the couple.
If an Instagram photo is worth a thousand words – and there are stories there, from the couple's matching attire to Humrichous’ chivalrous willingness to crease his sneaker as he popped the question – Ben and Adalia appear to be a perfect match. Congratulations to the lovely couple.