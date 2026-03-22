3 Observations From Illinois' Win Over Colorado in the NCAA Women's Tournament

Illinois is moving on.



In a game that could have turned in either direction at nearly any time, the Illini leaned on elite defense, star power and – maybe most importantly – late-game poise to knock off Colorado 66-57 in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was controlled, disciplined and, at the biggest moments, decisive.

ILLINOIS VICTORY!



We’re heading to the NCAA Second Round for back-to-back seasons 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/klTLEZP8KG — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) March 22, 2026

For a team that had its share of late-game frustrations during the regular season, this was a different kind of performance – one that felt built for March.



Here are three takeaways from Illinois’ win over Colorado:

1. Illinois' defense traveled

If there was one thing that stood out immediately, it was how locked in Illinois was defensively. Colorado never got comfortable.

The Buffaloes struggled to get shots, and when they did, those looks were heavily contested. Illinois rotated well, stayed connected to shooters and consistently made Colorado work deep into possessions. There were no easy buckets, no sustained runs fueled by defensive breakdowns.

Illinois also forced 14 turnovers, turning pressure into points and momentum. The activity level was high, but more importantly, it was controlled. This wasn’t chaotic defense – it was disciplined and intentional.

In March, defense is what keeps you alive when shots aren’t falling. Illinois showed it has that kind of backbone.

2. The Illini's Big Three took over

When Illinois needed offense, it came from exactly where you would expect.

Cearah Parchment (21 points), Berry Wallace (18 points) and Destiny Jackson (16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) carried the Illini offensively, combining for 55 of the team’s 66 points. And they did it efficiently.

The bucket that secured the freshman single-season scoring record for Cece! pic.twitter.com/tLswXMMqGs — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) March 22, 2026

Parchment and Wallace were especially sharp, combining to shoot 16-for-24 from the field, consistently finding ways to score without forcing the issue. Jackson, meanwhile, impacted every part of the game. Her ability to rebound, push tempo and create for others helped stabilize Illinois whenever Colorado tried to make a push.

3. Late-game execution was excellent

All season, Illinois suffered moments when games slipped away late. Execution broke down, possessions got rushed and leads disappeared. That script was flipped in this one.

With the game tight entering the fourth quarter, Illinois delivered. The Illini outscored Colorado 19-13 in the final period, made smart decisions with the ball and played with a level of composure that had been missing at times earlier in the year.

A three and @JacksonDestoo is up to 12 points!



4Q 5:01 | Illini 56, Colorado 50 pic.twitter.com/jCw1zOnJ4w — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) March 22, 2026

They finished the game with just eight turnovers and knocked down free throws when it mattered (10-for-12, 83.3 percent). No panic. No rushed shots. Just clean, winning basketball. The kind of closing stretch that wins games in March and extends seasons.