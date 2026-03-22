3 Observations From Illinois' Win Over Colorado in the NCAA Women's Tournament
Illinois is moving on.
In a game that could have turned in either direction at nearly any time, the Illini leaned on elite defense, star power and – maybe most importantly – late-game poise to knock off Colorado 66-57 in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was controlled, disciplined and, at the biggest moments, decisive.
For a team that had its share of late-game frustrations during the regular season, this was a different kind of performance – one that felt built for March.
Here are three takeaways from Illinois’ win over Colorado:
1. Illinois' defense traveled
If there was one thing that stood out immediately, it was how locked in Illinois was defensively. Colorado never got comfortable.
The Buffaloes struggled to get shots, and when they did, those looks were heavily contested. Illinois rotated well, stayed connected to shooters and consistently made Colorado work deep into possessions. There were no easy buckets, no sustained runs fueled by defensive breakdowns.
Illinois also forced 14 turnovers, turning pressure into points and momentum. The activity level was high, but more importantly, it was controlled. This wasn’t chaotic defense – it was disciplined and intentional.
In March, defense is what keeps you alive when shots aren’t falling. Illinois showed it has that kind of backbone.
2. The Illini's Big Three took over
When Illinois needed offense, it came from exactly where you would expect.
Cearah Parchment (21 points), Berry Wallace (18 points) and Destiny Jackson (16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) carried the Illini offensively, combining for 55 of the team’s 66 points. And they did it efficiently.
Parchment and Wallace were especially sharp, combining to shoot 16-for-24 from the field, consistently finding ways to score without forcing the issue. Jackson, meanwhile, impacted every part of the game. Her ability to rebound, push tempo and create for others helped stabilize Illinois whenever Colorado tried to make a push.
3. Late-game execution was excellent
All season, Illinois suffered moments when games slipped away late. Execution broke down, possessions got rushed and leads disappeared. That script was flipped in this one.
With the game tight entering the fourth quarter, Illinois delivered. The Illini outscored Colorado 19-13 in the final period, made smart decisions with the ball and played with a level of composure that had been missing at times earlier in the year.
They finished the game with just eight turnovers and knocked down free throws when it mattered (10-for-12, 83.3 percent). No panic. No rushed shots. Just clean, winning basketball. The kind of closing stretch that wins games in March and extends seasons.
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.