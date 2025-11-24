Three Key Observations From Illinois WBB's 86-63 Win at Florida State
The Illinois women's basketball team picked up one of its most complete wins of the season on Sunday, rolling past Florida State 86-63 on the road and showing real growth in areas that haven’t always traveled well in the past. This wasn’t a game the Illini stole with one hot stretch – it was a steady, controlled and mature performance.
Even though the Illini (4-1) lost at Oregon State earlier in the month, they shot the ball extremely well in that game and were right there until a few late miscues cost them. Sunday’s performance felt like the next steps of progress from that showing, with far better execution in key moments. For a team still shaping its identity, especially away from home, this was the type of win that helps set a foundation.
Here are three takeaways from the Illini win:
Gretchen Dolan is stepping up
On a night when Berry Wallace didn't bring her usual offensive artillery, Illinois got a huge lift from Gretchen Dolan. Wallace finished with 10 points on 3-for-7 shooting – a perfectly fine performance, but quieter than her typical output.
Dolan filled the void beautifully, scoring a game-high 25 points on 11-for-19 shooting. She kept the offense stable whenever the Seminoles gained momentum, hitting tough shots, creating separation and making the right read every time down the court. Her ability to elevate her scoring on a night when Wallace wasn’t in full rhythm underscores how dangerous Illinois can be when multiple players are capable of taking over.
Sometimes three-point shooting travels
One of the most encouraging early-season trends for Illinois is its perimeter shooting on the road. The Illini shot the ball extremely well at Oregon State despite the loss, and they backed it up again in Tallahassee by going 9-for-17 (52.9 percent) from three.
It wasn’t just one player getting hot – Cearah Parchment hit two, Wallace hit two, Jasmine Brown-Hagger made one, and the spacing allowed Dolan and Destiny Jackson to attack via clean driving lanes. These weren’t rushed or forced threes; they were in rhythm, created through good ball movement. If the Illini continue to shoot this comfortably outside of Champaign, their offensive ceiling rises significantly.
Bench production breaks the game open
Illinois’ depth was a massive factor in the win. The bench combined for 26 points, with major contributions from Lety Vasconcelos and Maddie Webber. Vasconcelos nearly posted a double-double, with eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while bringing toughness in the paint. Webber added 13 points and gave Illinois real scoring punch during key stretches when Florida State’s bench struggled to keep up. Instead of merely holding the lead while starters rested, the Illini reserves extended it – the mark of a team with real balance.
All together, Illinois looked confident, connected and efficient in Tallahassee. Between Dolan’s scoring, the consistent three-point shooting and meaningful bench production, this was the type of road performance that wins games deep into the season.