Three Key Observations From Illinois WBB's 78-57 Victory Over Indiana

The Illinois women's basketball team (8-1, 1-0) opened Big Ten play with a bang, rolling past Indiana 78-57 in a game that was never really close. The Illini built a massive lead – as much as 30 points – imposed their will on both ends of the floor and showcased the depth and balance that has defined their strong start. Indiana entered with an 8-1 record and one of the conference’s top scorers, but Illinois controlled every major category and set the tone for what could be a big, and somewhat unexpected, conference run.

1-0 in Big Ten play!!! pic.twitter.com/zEhWR1sNPV — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) December 6, 2025

Here are three key observations from Illinois' blowout win:

1. Balanced scoring has made Illinois even more dangerous

The Illini didn’t rely on one hot hand – they buried Indiana with balance. Four players scored at least 14 points, including a team-high 16 from Maddie Webber off the bench. Gretchen Dolan matched Webber (16), while Cearah Parchment (15) and Berry Wallace (14) helped Illinois shoot 48 percent from the field and keep the pressure on Indiana for 40 minutes.

Illinois finished with 23 assists on 34 made field goals, proof of how well the ball moved and how comfortable every player was within the offense. When that many scoring threats are clicking, the Illini are incredibly tough to guard – and the Hoosiers had no answers.

2. Indiana’s star scored, but Illinois eliminated everyone else

Indiana guard Shay Ciezki entered as the Hoosiers’ top scoring threat, and she delivered with 23 points. But Illinois’ defensive strategy was clear: Force Ciezki to take tough shots and simply hold everyone else in check.

It worked to perfection. Ciezki shot just 1-for-6 on threes and was held under her season scoring average despite playing all 40 minutes. And outside of Ciezki, Indiana produced just 34 points on 11-for-34 shooting from the field. The Hoosiers turned it over 20 times as the Illini forced them into rushed looks, stalled possessions and long droughts that Ciezki alone couldn't quench. Even when she got going, Indiana never mounted a serious run because there was no secondary scoring to support her.

3. Illinois controlled the glass

This is not your older sister's Illinois team. The Illini's size and physicality are almost unrecognizable from last season's group, and combined with their effort on the boards against Indiana, they were defining elements in the blowout. Parchment led the way with 13 boards. Destiny Jackson, Illinois' 5-foot-6 freshman point guard, doubled her previous career high, snagging 10 rebounds. The Illini outrebounded the Hoosiers 39-30, grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and consistently generated second-chance scoring opportunities that kept Indiana on its heels.

They also limited Indiana to just six offensive boards, preventing any extended possessions or momentum-shifting plays. Illinois has won the rebounding battle in all nine games so far this season, with its thinnest margin (one) coming in its lone loss, at Oregon State. With the size and tenacity to finally match up almost across the board in the Big Ten, this young Illini squad may be ahead of any reasonable timetable in meeting its potential.