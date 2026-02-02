Three Observations From Illinois WBB's 75-66 Win Over No.25 Washington

West Coast trips are rarely comfortable, and Illinois (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten) learned that the hard way earlier this season. After dropping a tough road game at Oregon State in their first trip out to the Left Coast, the Illini returned to the Pacific Ttime Zone this week with something to prove – and this time, they left with a win.

That's a ranked road win! pic.twitter.com/gYrk2EJuDE — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) February 2, 2026

Illinois took care of business in Seattle, knocking off No. 25 Washington (17-5, 7-4) 75-66 in a game that was never particularly pretty but was controlled for most of the night. The Illini led for long stretches, absorbed Washington’s runs and consistently responded when things threatened to get tight. It wasn’t a highlight-reel performance or a shooting clinic, but it was the kind of road win that good teams learn how to secure as the season goes on.

After a disappointing result on their first West Coast swing, this one felt like a step forward.

1. Cearah Parchment has cemented herself as Illinois' No. 2 option

Berry Wallace has been the offensive engine for Illinois all season, but games like this highlight how important it is to have another reliable scorer next to her. Cearah Parchment delivered exactly that in Seattle.

Cearah Parchment with the rebound put back! 💥💥



3Q 4:55 | Illini 43, Washington 35 pic.twitter.com/wCP6hgTreY — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) February 2, 2026

Parchment finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, showing her ability to score efficiently while also impacting the game on the glass. She knocked down shots from the perimeter, finished inside and punished Washington when attention shifted toward Wallace. That balance changes the ceiling of the Illini offense. When Illinois can play through more than one primary option, it becomes much harder to defend – especially on the road.

2. The Illini won in spite of a poor three-point shooting day

Illinois didn’t exactly catch fire from deep, finishing just 4-for-15 from three-point range. Instead of forcing shots or letting misses spiral into momentum swings, the Illini stayed patient.

Maddie Webber on the move! +2 for the Illini



2Q 9:20 | Illini 17, Washington 16 pic.twitter.com/aumMbOZHan — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) February 1, 2026

They attacked the paint, earned trips to the free-throw line and converted when it mattered. Illinois attempted 24 free throws and made 17, quietly building separation without relying on long-range shooting. That’s a positive sign, especially in a hostile environment where shooting legs can disappear quickly. Winning a road game without relying on threes is a trait of a mature team.

3. The defense did enough to survive the Huskies' stars

Washington star guard Sayvia Sellers got her points, but Illinois avoided letting her completely take over the game. Only three Huskies reached double figures, and none scored more than 17 points – a sign of how difficult Illinois made consistent offense all night.

Destiny Jackson fights through defense to put up 2 for the Illini!



1Q 2:35 | Illini 13, Washington 12 pic.twitter.com/Meq9n8zaks — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) February 1, 2026

The Illini didn’t dominate defensively, but they stayed connected, avoided extended breakdowns and forced Washington to work for nearly every basket. By making scoring a grind and preventing a single explosive run, Illinois maintained control and closed the game out comfortably – exactly what you want from a road performance.