Three Observations From Illinois WBB's 78-69 Loss to No. 19 Ohio State

The Illinois women's basketball team hosted one of its most formidable opponents of the season in No. 19 Ohio State on Wednesday, and it walked out of Champaign's State Farm Center with a disappointing results – but also a performance that was far more competitive than the final score suggested: a 78-69 Buckeyes triumph.



The Illini led after the first quarter, stayed within striking distance throughout the night and had chances late before Ohio State’s star power finally tilted the game. Although the loss drops Illinois to 13-3 (3-2 Big Ten), there were clear signs of growth, along with areas that still need tightening as conference play ramps up.

Against a Buckeyes team that shot efficiently and leaned on a superstar performance, Illinois showed fight on the glass and a more balanced offensive approach. Ultimately, the difference came down to execution, turnovers and one guard who Illinois simply could not slow down.

1. Jaloni Cambridge was the game-changer

Ohio State didn’t need much from its supporting cast because Jaloni Cambridge delivered one of the most dominant individual performances in women's college basketball this season. Cambridge poured in 41 points (on 15-for-25 shooting) and assisted on six of the Buckeyes' other 14 field goals, accounting for roughly three-quarters of Ohio State’s offense.

No. 19 Ohio State wins, 78-69! ✨ pic.twitter.com/PzFpxHlVcv — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) January 8, 2026

Illinois simply could not slow Cambridge down. She scored from all over the floor, including from beyond the arc, and also chipped away at the Illini from the free-throw line (9-for-12). Even when Illinois defended possessions well, Cambridge had a knack for creating something out of nothing.

When one player is able to carry that kind of load efficiently, it dramatically changes the math of a game. The Illini didn’t fall because of one stretch or a breakdown in a particular area – they lost because Ohio State had the best player on the floor, and she took over like few players in the sport have shown capable this season.

2. Three-point shooting held Illinois back

Illinois shot a solid 42.4 percent from the field, but the perimeter shooting never materialized. The Illini finished just 2-for-13 from three-point range (13.3 percent), making it difficult to stretch Ohio State’s defense or, ultimately, keep up with Cambridge.

Cearah Parchment led Illinois with 20 points, and Berry Wallace added 17, showing that Illinois could score inside the arc and at the free-throw line. The Illini also converted 11 of 12 free throws, which helped keep the game manageable.

But without consistent three-point shooting, Illinois had little margin for error. Empty possessions became magnified, and Ohio State was able to defend the paint more aggressively without being punished from deep.

3. Giveaways proved costly

Illinois finished with 17 turnovers, and although not all were disastrous, the total added up quickly. Against a team that shot efficiently and had a go-to scorer, the gifting of extra possessions to the Buckeyes was costly.

Those turnovers limited Illinois’ ability to capitalize on a strong rebounding night, in which the Illini actually held a 38-33 edge on the glass. Each empty trip was one fewer chance to close the gap or swing momentum.

In Big Ten games, clean execution matters. Illinois competed physically and stayed connected on the scoreboard, but the combination of turnovers and missed threes made the climb steeper than it needed to be. All that said, the Illini hung with an opponent that has lost only to No. 1 UConn and No. 4 UCLA this season, and is likely underrated at No. 19. This was more likely a building block than a setback.