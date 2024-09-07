Nick Saban, Pat McAfee Among Those Predicting Illinois vs. Kansas Outcome
The Illinois Fighting Illini are looking to walk away with a major victory on Saturday, facing off against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Here's the predictions made by the ESPN College Gameday crew:
Desmond Howard: "I got Kansas. Jalon Daniels is back, he's healthy. I think that Kansas is going to win a close game hard-fought low-scoring ball game."
Nick Saban: "I think Kansas will win this one. I know Illinois is in kind of a tough place trying to rebuild, but they lost some significant players, especially on defense."
Pat McAfee: "I think a lot of our graphics will look very similar. We're setting ourselves up to get absolutely roasted, but I am rolling with Kansas."
Michael Phelps: "I'm going to follow the trend. This is getting out of control. Look, Illinois, we know is a Big 10 team, but Kansas all day."
Lee Corso: "Kansas wins, but they don't cover. They don't cover."
Kirk Herbstreit: "This was ugly last year. Kansas blew Illinois out. They were embarrassed. This is a chance to avenge it. Luke Altmyer, I think, will outperform Jalon Daniels. Illinois sold out Memorial Stadium, upset Kansas."
Kickoff for the Illini vs. Jayhawks is 7:00 PM EST.
