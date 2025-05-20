Abria Smith, Several Illini Win Titles at Big Ten Outdoor Championships
The Illinois men's and women's track and field teams delivered at last weekend's Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The Illini turned in numerous podium finishes, championship performances and program records out west.
On the women's side, senior Tacoria Humphrey stole the show with her second straight long jump title at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Her 6.59m (21-7½) leap set a new meet record (after she also set a meet record to win the 2025 Big Ten Indoor Championships) and helped her clinch the gold medal.
Meanwhile, senior Abria Smith made her mark in the shot put, launching a throw of 17.95m (58-10¾) on her first attempt to win the Illini's first Big Ten title in the event since 2009. Smith's win capped off an outstanding transfer season and made her the fourth Illinois shot putter to claim a Big Ten outdoor gold medal.
The men's team made history thanks to junior Rafael Raap, who became Illinois' first-ever Big Ten decathlon champion with 7,572 points. That mark – which was good for the second-highest total in school history – was built on a sweep of the discus, pole vault and javelin throw on the second day of the tournament.
Additionally, junior Viktor Morozov delivered Illinois' first triple jump champion in 34 years. Morozov originally finished second with a leap of 15.63 (51-3½), but he was later awarded the gold medal after the declared winner was disqualified for wearing illegal spikes. Morozov became the eighth Illini to claim first place in the Big Ten triple jump.
Elsewhere, Lucie Kienast recorded a school-record 5,851 points in the women's heptathlon – the fourth-best score in the country this season – to earn silver and qualify for nationals. Rose Yeboah (high jump) also won silver, while Melissa Wullschleger and Sophia Beckmon contributed valuable points as the Illini women finished fifth overall (71 points) in the event.
Kam Garrett (high jump) also earned silver to help push the Illini men to an eighth-place finish (37 points).