Illinois Freshman Melissa Wullschleger Finishes Top 10 at NCAA Championships
Heptathlete Melissa Wullschleger capped a stellar freshman season in record-breaking fashion for the Illinois women’s track and field team at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Competing in the javelin portion of the heptathlon, Wullschleger delivered a standout throw of 44.20 meters (145-0), setting a new Illinois school record and earning a top-10 finish in the event.
The throw helped lift her to a fourth-place finish in the heptathlon overall and led to her school-record points total. It was a defining moment in an already impressive All-American campaign for the Switzerland native, who has emerged as one of the most promising young athletes in the program.
Wullschleger’s throw not only marked a personal best but also showcased the power and poise she has developed throughout the year. She becomes one of the few freshmen in Illinois history to post a top-10 finish in a championship event, and her record-setting throw adds to a growing list of accomplishments that have nudged Illini track and field into the national spotlight. With continued development, Wullschleger is poised to be a major factor in NCAA competition in the years to come.
As the offseason begins, Wullschleger’s rise adds momentum to a program already gaining traction. Her performance not only reflects her individual growth but also strengthens Illinois’ recruiting pitch and championship aspirations moving forward.