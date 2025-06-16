Illini now

Illinois High Jumper Rose Yeboah Finishes Second at NCAA Championships

Yeboah capped an outstanding 2025 season with another excellent performance at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Pranav Hegde

Jun 8, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Rose Yeboah of Illinois and Elena Kulichenko of Georgia pose after tying for first in the women's high jump at 6-5 1/2 (1.97m) during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Rose Yeboah of Illinois and Elena Kulichenko of Georgia pose after tying for first in the women's high jump at 6-5 1/2 (1.97m) during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Illinois senior high jumper Rose Yeboah – who has already had a sensational 2025 outdoor season – soared to new heights at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend. She saved her best performance for last, delivering a season-best clearance of 1.93m (6-4) to claim the silver medal and finish as the national runner-up in a fiercely competitive final.

Yeboah was locked in from the opening bar, clearing each successive height with confidence and composure. When the bar was raised to 1.93 meters, she responded with her best jump of the season, securing second place and coming up just shy of a national title. Her performance capped a dominant season and underscored the consistent excellence that has defined her time in Champaign.

A decorated performer throughout her college athletics journey, Yeboah leaves behind a legacy of excellence. Her impact on the program is marked by a string of high-level performances, highlighted by consistent appearances on the national stage and a reputation as one of the top high jumpers in the country. Her ability to rise to the occasion in championship moments has been a defining trait during her time at Illinois.

With the conclusion of her senior season, Yeboah joins an elite group of Illini high jumpers to finish top-two nationally. Though her collegiate career comes to a close, Yeboah's contributions to Illinois track and field will resonate long after.

