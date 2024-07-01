Orlando Antigua Factor Has Illinois On Good Terms With Brandon Lee, Other Top Recruits
Brad Underwood is the closer when it comes to recruiting for the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball program.
The opener, however, should get just as much credit. And that title goes to assistant Orlando Antigua. He is playing a significant role in the Illini attracting more talented players. The latest was building a relationship with New Jersey guard Brandon Lee, who the Illini offered last week.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Lee is a four-star recruit out of The Patrick School, one of the top programs on the East Coast. Lee couldn't leave out Antigua when expressing the gratitude for the offer. He is also receiving interest from Mississippi State, Rutgers and Rhode Island.
Here's what he wrote on X, "After a great conversation with Coach Underwood, Coach Antigua and the rest of the staff, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois!"
Antigua has made an immediate impact since he returned in April for his second stint with the Illini. He spent four seasons in Champaign from 2017-21 before moving on to Kentucky the last three years.
Since returning, he's already played a huge role in the Illini landing top-notch recruit Will Riley. Last week Riley committed despite receiving interest from Kentucky, Alabama and Arizona. He is already projected as a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
"Orlando's connections were a huge importance," Underwood said.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
