Receiver Davion Chandler Flips Commitment From Illinois To Rival Big Ten School
Apparently, Davion Chandler had some more thinking to do before making his college choice.
Two weeks after giving the Illinois Fighting Illini a commitment, Chandler announced Tuesday he was switching to Indiana. He explained the decision in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.
Chandler wrote, "#AGTG After lots of thoughts and prayers I have decided to decommit from @IlliniFootball and flip my commitment to @IndianaFootball #HOME."
Chandler had said he was "1000%" committed to the Illini shortly after making his official visit. It makes sense for the switch because he is from Indianapolis. It appears he wanted to stay closer to home. The Illini still have plenty time this summer to land other receiver recruits for the 2025 class.
Chandler is the No. 22 recruit from Indiana according to 247Sports.
Chandler, who is a rising senior at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, had 40 receptions for 779 yard and 13 touchdowns last season. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. Illinois and, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin were among the other schools recruiting him.
TERRENCE SHANNON IN THE TOP 10 IN NBA DRAFT?
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is no draft expert but he's heard Shannon's name being thrown around as a top 10 pick. It's mostly because Shannon improved so much as a 3-point shooter. He went from shooting 32 percent from the 3-point line as a junior to 36 percent last year.
"A kid that was basically told a year ago to come back and work on your three," Underwood said. "He shot 37 percent compared to the [32 percent] he did before ... I do think he's going to be in the first round, for sure. Some people have said maybe high as eight, 10. I don't know."
