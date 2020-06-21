CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Since May 1, Illinois football has seen its number of commitments in its 2021 recruiting class rise from one to 10. Illini Now/Sports Illustrated wants to give you some names to watch as we get to the summer months and Lovie Smith’s program attempts to fill out what should be its largest class in recent years.

ATHLETES

JD Martin, East Central (Miss.) Community College, 6-0, 185, Unranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offers: Illinois, West Virginia, Nebraska, Maryland, Troy, UAB, South Alabama and Coastal Carolina

In recent history, the Illinois football program hasn’t typically been interested in recruiting the junior college market because of the difficulty in working with the admissions office to get those commitments enrolled in the university. The last Illini head coach to use junior college prospects in large numbers was Mike White, who resigned as Illinois coach after the 1987 season due to recruiting violations. Last September, Lovie Smith’s program sent out an offer to Martin, who starred at Wetumpka (Ala.) High School, which is located in Montgomery, Ala., metro area. However, after totaling 3,374 yards of offense and 35 touchdowns at quarterback in his junior season, Martin suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on the first play of his senior season that kept him on the sidelines. After committing to Florida Atlantic, Martin ended up at East Central CC and finished last season with 858 rushing yards (95.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns at tailback. It is unknown how Illinois would plan to utilize Martin as they are slated to have six scholarship running backs returning for the 2021 season but cornerback is still a high demand need despite getting some recent commitment help in the defensive backfield.

--------------------

Tavoris Miller, South Miami Sr. HS (Miami, Fla.), 6-0, 160, Unranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offers: Illinois, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), South Florida, Colorado State and Marshall

Miller is another under-recruited Florida find by Illinois cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson that the Illini offered in April but may have cooled off on his recruitment after securing a pair of athletes in early June from the Sunshine State. If not, Illinois appears to be inclined to be one of the only Power Five Conference with a long-standing offer to the 6-foot Miami speedster. Most programs are recruiting Miller as a possible wide receiver, which is a position the Illini are still in need of for the 2021 class, or safety. Reportedly, Miami (Fla.) has been constantly keeping tabs on the hometown product and last season Miller attended a Hurricanes home game as part of an unofficial visit to the campus.

“They talk about where I can be at on the field and I’ll tell them that I can play everything on the field,” Miller said to Canesinsight.com on May 8. “I do like the defense they run and I just love Miami.”