Illini Expecting High-Profile Prospects For Indiana Game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The annual rivalry game against Indiana will have major future implications to Brad Underwood’s Illinois program as well.

The Illinois coaching staff is expecting several prospects to be on campus and inside State Farm Center Sunday as the Illini (19-9, 11-6 in Big Ten) host Indiana (18-10, 8-9) for a 1 p.m. tip.

Adam Miller, who verbally committed on Nov. 21 but did not sign in the early period to the Illini’s 2020 recruiting class, posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he would be in the stands for his second Illinois home game this season. Miller was in attendance for the 70-69 loss to Michigan State on Jan. 11.

Miller is averaging 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.3 steals in his senior season at Morgan Park and was named first-team All-City by the Chicago Sun Times earlier this week. Miller, who is ranked No. 29 on ESPN’s rankings of 2020 prospects, told reporters last month that he was fully committed to sign with Illinois this spring.

Miller is bringing friends with him Sunday as Brandon Weston, Miller’s teammate at Morgan Park, and highly-ranked wing in the 2021 class will be joining his Chicago resident in Champaign.

According to 247Sports.com, Illinois is one of three offers he’s already received (along with Massachusetts and Seton Hall) and Weston is expected to receive national interest after averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals for Morgan. Weston started his high school career in Wisconsin and then played at Lake Forest Academy.

The final highlighted prospect expected to be in Champaign is four-star 2021 guard Luke Goode. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native has interest from the home state Hoosiers as well but also already has scholarship offers from Maryland, Louisville, Butler, Iowa, Michigan State and Stanford while also getting looks from Purdue and Texas.

Illinois has already signed four-star New Jersey point guard Andre Curbelo, who was in attendance for the Illinois road game at Rutgers and four-star California forward Coleman Hawkins leading to the Illini having the No. 13 recruiting class according to 247Sports.com