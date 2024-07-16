Terrance Brooks, Tyler Strain Top Rated Illini Players On EA Sports College Football `25
Monday was almost like a national holiday due to the release of EA Sports College Football `25.
It is the first time the once discontinued franchise was released in 13 years. One of the most popular topics. The Illinois Fighting Illini had no players in the Top 100 rankings. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson was the game's No. 1 overall player with a 96 rating while Ohio State free safety Caleb Downs was No. 5 with a 95.
Here are the top 10 rated Illini players:
1. J.C. Davis - 84 OVR
2. Tyler Strain - 84 OVR
3. Terrance Brooks - 84 OVR
4. Seth Coleman - 82 OVR
5. Josh Kreutz - 82 OVR
6. Luke Altmyer - 81 OVR
7. Pat Bryant - 81 OVR
8. Xavier Scott - 79 OVR
9. Kaden Feagin - 79 OVR
10. Miles Scott - 79 OVR
BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS CLOSING IN
The Fighting Illini will send three player representatives to join head coach Bret Bielema for Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis July 23-25.
The players are receiver Pat Bryant and linebackers Seth Coleman and Gabe Jaces.
Bryant is a two-year starter who last year tied for the most receiving touchdowns (7) in the conference. Coleman finished second in the Big Ten in sacks during conference games (6) and led the Power 5 in sacks during road games (6) last season. A 2022 Freshman All-American, Jacas has 66 tackles and eight sacks during his first two years.
Each of them bring key intangibles to the Illini.
The 18 Big Ten teams are split over the three days, the first time in conference history. Illinois' day is July 23.
It is the first Big Ten Media Day for newly-added schools Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
The Big Ten Network will broadcast six consecutive hours of live coverage every day, beginning at 10 a.m., central time.
