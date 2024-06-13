Terrence Shannon Always Had Strong Support From Illinois Basketball Program During Rape Allegations
Former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon heard all the taunts for two months.
At each arena, he was ridiculed by opposing fans. The most popular one was, "No Means No" which was chanted so loud at the Big Ten tournament the NCAA had to step in. It all came to an end when Shannon was found not guilty on rape charges Thursday. They stemmed from an incident last September that caused a six-game suspension.
"With things like that, you got to let your game speak for yourself," Shannon said last month at the NBA Combine in Chicago. "It's going to be distractions everywhere no matter if you got something going on or not. You just got to learn how to tune everything out and focus on the game."
The circumstances could have rattled Shannon but they didn't. It helped he had a strong support system from family and also the Illini basketball program. Former teammate Marcus Domask was the first to congratulate Shannon after the verdict was announced.
"Go be great in the league family," Domask posted on X, formerly Twitter.
With Shannon off limits to speak the media, it was his teammates who did the talking for him during the regular season. They handle the burden of so many non-basketball related questions.
Former Illini forward Coleman Hawkins was Shannon's roommate for two years. While refusing to choose a side in the case, Hawkins just gave his thoughts on Shannon in March before their game against UConn in the Elite Eight.
"I think having an understanding of who he is as a person," Hawkins said. "Terrence is a really great guy. Honestly, he's pretty shy. Having an understanding of who he is has been a big help for me, being a teammate first rather than looking at him as someone who has something going on."
The only thing Shannon has going on now is the NBA Draft later this month. Now, he can focus on what city he lands to begin his professional career.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com