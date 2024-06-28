Terrence Shannon Eager To Play Alongside Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards
Terrence Shannon was the primary scoring option the past two seasons for the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Those will only have to serve as fond memories during his rookie NBA season. He enters as perhaps the third, fourth or even fifth option his first year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The T-Wolves already have their superstar in guard Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 pick in 2020. So Shannon just wants to learn much as possible. He was drafted No. 27, becoming the Illini's first player picked in the first round since Meyers Leonard in 2012.
"Ant is an amazing player," Shannon said. "He's one of the best two-way players in the NBA. That's something I'm looking to do. I'm looking to be there right with him, compete with him, lock down the best players in the NBA."
Edwards had the young Timberwolves two victories from making the NBA Finals. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the Western Conference finals. With Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns as the offensive leaders, the Wolves will look for defense and secondary scoring from Shannon in the beginning.
The Wolves drafted Shannon because they feel he could be the missing piece to help them reach the next level.
“I think he’s a three-position defender," Wolves team president Tim Connelly said. "I think he’s an unbelievably competitive guy. He’s got size. Another downhill guy who’s going to play with pace."
