Terrence Shannon's GTA-Themed Tattoo Might Make For A Good Nickname
Former Illini guard Terrence Shannon gained a lot of attention after his summer league debut, especially the poster dunk on his first shot attempt.
Shannon has caught the eye of NBA fans for another reason, too. His new tattoo is themed after the popular Grand Theft Auto video game. His ink is a referenced to the cheat code that gives unlimited ammunition.
In basketball terms, Shannon is saying he is a weapon on the court. It's also an extension of his handle on X (formerly Twitter) as Sn1per_T. Again, it's a reference to Shannon's scoring ability.
In his first summer league game, Shannon Jr. helped lead the Timberwolves to a 81-74 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished with 25 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal. He also shot 64 percent from the field in 27 minutes. Shannon, who was chosen with the No. 27 pick, could become the steal of the draft.
Some are anticipating him and T-Wolves teammate Rob Dillingham becoming one of the league's top rookie duos. Dillingham, who was a lottery pick, finished with four points and five rebounds.
Shannon Jr. has talked before about wanting to do whatever it takes to help finally bring a championship to Minnesota. This first game, albeit summer league, is at least a sign of what is expected in a highly-anticipated season.
For Shannon, Friday left an everlasting memory of his first basket as an NBA player.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
