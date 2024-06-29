The Past Six Months Should Help Terrence Shannon Handle Adversity During NBA Rookie Season
Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon feels he's past the worst part.
He faced just about form of adversity the past six months while dealing with rape allegations. With NBA life set to begin, Shannon is more than ready to face the uphill challenges of a rookie.
It's nothing compared to what he endured his senior season with the Illini. He faced constant taunts from opposing fans, was shamed in the media and dealt with accusations until he was acquitted earlier this month
All of it now is in the rearview.
"There's always going to be away teams screaming at you saying nasty things, whether you're going through something or not," Shannon said. "You're either going to choose to focus on that or focus on your team and tune everything out and focus on those 40 minutes. That's what I did ... It didn't bother me at all."
Shannon now has the luxury of looking back at those days. He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 27 pick, landing in an ideal situation. The T-Wolves are contenders in the Western Conference. Shannon can ease his way into things while playing alongside rising star Anthony Edwards.
After overcoming the rough patch, few believe Shannon will have any problems adjusting to the trials of playing at the next level.
"Just a young man that handled everything as professional and as tough-minded and as caring as anybody could be throughout the process," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "I'm not going to sit here and try to put words in his mouth but it could not have been an easy situation. His teammates were there to support him. He was there to support his teammates."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage at Facebook
Twitter: @IlliniNow