Three-Star Cornerback Robert Jones Gives Verbal Commitment To Illinois
Vero Beach cornerback Robert Jones wasted little time before announcing the decision.
After fiddling with a UCF hat, he told family and friends in attendance he would be attending the University of Illinois for the 2025 season. He chose the Illini over UCF and North Carolina State. He gives coach Bret Bielema yet another talented recruit from the Sunshine State. The decision was expected because Jones expressed his love for the Illini campus in a personal essay the day before the announcement.
Last year the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Jones had 19 tackles, nine pass break-ups and two interceptions. He was an All-Area honorable mention in the North Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Martin County area, a talent-rich patch in the state. He is rated as the No. 88 player in Florida.
FLORIDA RB COMMITS TO ILLINI
The Illinois Fighting Illini received a commitment Saturday from a player who attends one of the best programs in the nation.
St. Thomas Aquinas running back Cedric Wyche announced via social media his verbal commitment to the Illini. He is listed a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.
"1000% percented To The University Of Illinois," Wyche posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Wyche has offers from Florida International, South Florida, Missouri and Kentucky. St. Thomas Aquinas has won 15 state titles, including five straight. It is home to NFL stars such as Major Wright, Michael Irvin, Giovani Bernard, Asanti Samuel and Nick and Joey Bosa.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
