Illinois’ Will Riley Impresses Scouts With NBA Draft Combine Measurements
When Will Riley arrived on campus in Champaign last summer, his talent was immediately undeniable – even in preseason workouts – but there was one glaring aspect of his game that was still lacking:
Strength.
Riley, who reclassified up from 2025, entered his collegiate career with an extremely slim frame. Quickly, he got to work, getting in the gym with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher – and he didn’t slow down even during the season.
Riley put together an excellent freshman campaign, averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists on his way to winning the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year award. His physical development would have benefitted from another year playing college hoops and working with Fletcher, but Riley saw his game hindered less and less by physicality as the season wore on.
Projected to be a borderline lottery pick, Riley, still just 19, can't be faulted for declaring for the upcoming NBA Draft – especially given the latest news. With the league taking player measurements ahead of the NBA Draft Combine (which begins Wednesday), the numbers are in.
Riley was measured at 6-foot-8¼, with a nearly 6-foot-9 wingspan and 8-foot-8 standing reach, while weighing in at 185.6 pounds.
If those figures don't seem all that noteworthy, keep in mind that in just approximately 12 months – since last year's Nike Hoops Summit – Riley has grown an inch and added 14 pounds – a testament to the work he has put in during his season in Champaign.
Riley still doesn't have an NBA-ready body, but he has made it clear that he’s willing to put in the work in the weight room (and, again, he's just 19). More encouragingly, the extra inch of height has value – and suggests he may not be done growing, which NBA front offices surely won’t gloss over.
Now Riley must turn his attention to the upcoming combine scrimmages as he seeks to climb draft boards – and potentially enter the lottery.