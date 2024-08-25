Will Riley Only Needed A Few Summer Months To Impress Illini Hoops Coaching Staff
It didn't take long for Illinois Fighting Illini hoops phenom Will Riley to make an impression.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood recently said Riley has met the early goal of bulking up during the summer. While he didn't go into specifics, Underwood is thrilled about Riley's relationship with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
"Will's really talented," Underwood said. "He hasn't been afraid of the weight room. He hasn't been afraid of Fletch getting in there. He's added some weight. He's changed his body already."
The 6-foot-8 Riley arrived on campus this summer weighing 178 pounds. That was among the concerns for the Illini because of the physicality he faces at the college basketball level. It's a fair trade off considering Riley's talent.
He is arguably the most anticipated Illini recruit in the last 20 years. Most scouting services had him ranked in their Top 20. Some are already calling him a potential NBA lottery pick next June.
Riley was a late addition to this recruiting class. He was initially part of the 2025 group before reclassifying for this season. Thus far, Underwood is impressed.
"We didn't have a ton of five-on-five time before our guys broke but he's been here," Underwood said. "He's been very diligent in his work. He's an unbelievable worker. I feel like he's getting in better shape. I'm excited to see him with the entire group."
