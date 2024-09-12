With Nebraska Looming, Illinois Now Considered Team To "Look Out For" In Big Ten
Despite upsetting Kansas last week, the Illnois Fighting Illini know they have yet to accomplish anything.
There is still plenty left to prove but they have earned respect around the college football world. The latest show of this comes from a Nebraska Cornhuskers-related website. The site Cornhuskerswire moved the Illini up in its list of toughest remaining opponents.
The Illini is now at No. 5, ahead of Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue and UCLA.
"Illinois is moving up on the list following a 24-17 upset win over No. 19 Kansas," Cornhuskerswire wrote. "The Fighting Illini battled the Jayhawks throughout the night. Down 17-13 heading into the fourth, Illinois broke through Kansas’s defense, scoring 10 unanswered to earn the win.
"This was largely due to IIllinois’s defense, which forced three interceptions and one fumble on the night. One of the interceptions also resulted in a pick-six for the Fighting Illini. With IIllinois’s defense on the rise, the team is one to look out for."
The site lists Rutgers, Iowa, USC and Ohio State as Nebraska's four toughest opponents left. Of course, this all depends if the Illini get past Central Michigan this week in the final non-conference game.
They are focused on preventing Saturday from becoming a "trap" game.
"Everybody is about to pat these guys on the back and this next game that we're about to walk into, most people would label it a trap game," Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. "If you come in sleepwalking, the team we're about to play is a really, really, really talented. We have been having this conversation since the end of spring ball."
