With So Many Newcomers, Illini Basketball Player Working Hard To Remain A Starter
This offseason, Illinois Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood had a new shooting machine installed in the training facility.
The most frequent user of it may come as a surprise. Then again, maybe not because forward Ty Rodgers has all the reason to improve as a shooter.
He has taken 1,500 shots daily with hopes of keeping his spot in the starting lineup.
"He's been relentless," Underwood said. "... We've made a slight technique change in him. To his credit, he's worked on it."
Last year Rodgers averaged 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. He started all 38 games but faces a challenge to remain in that role. The Illini brought in several newcomers, including freshman Will Riley and Evansville transfer Ben Humrichous. They are among those expected to compete for rotation minutes, perhaps even for spots in the starting lineup.
So it makes sense for Rodgers, who shot 52 percent last year, to do everything possible to improve. Underwood warns this is just a process. Nothing is expected to happen overnight. The Illini are still counting on Rodgers being their leader in the intangibles department, such as offensive rebounds, charges taken and chasing loose balls.
The hopes is he brings more than this season.
"He's getting more comfortable," Underwood said. "Am I saying he's going to be Steph Curry? He's not. But he's getting really comfortable doing it. That's just adding a dimension to his game."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI