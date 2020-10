MLB Playoffs: Game Times, TV Information, Starting Pitchers for Tuesday

It's a full day of playoff baseball on Tuesday, with four games on the slate. It's Game 2 in the two American League series, and the National League gets rolling, too.

The divisional series are best-of-five affairs, and they are being played at neutral sites for the first time ever.

Here's is a complete list of today's game times, with TV information and starting pitchers:

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Petco Park, San Diego

Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads 1-0.) Game 2, Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): Rays' Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA) vs. Deivi Garcia (3-2, 4.98 ERA)

Rays' Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA) vs. Deivi Garcia (3-2, 4.98 ERA) Game 3, Wednesday at 7 :10 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): Rays' Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.74 ERA) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA)

Rays' Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.74 ERA) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA) Game 4, Thursday at 7 :10 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TNT): Pitchers TBA

Pitchers TBA Game 5, Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TNT): Pitchers TBA

Oakland A's vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads 1-0.) Game 2, Tuesday at 4.37 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): Astros' Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.57 ERA) vs. A's Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.50 ERA)

Astros' Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.57 ERA) vs. A's Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.50 ERA) Game 3, Wednesday at 3.35 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): Pitchers TBA

Pitchers TBA Game 4, Thursday at 3:35 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TNT): Pitchers TBA

Pitchers TBA Game 5, Friday at 3:35 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TNT): Pitchers TBA

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

All games played at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Game 1, Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1): Dodgers' Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA in regular season) vs. Padres' TBA

Dodgers' Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA in regular season) vs. Padres' TBA Game 2, Wednesday at 9:08 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1): Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA) vs. TBA

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA) vs. TBA Game 3, Thursday at 9:08 p.m. ET (TV: MLB Network): Pitchers TBA

Pitchers TBA Game 4, Fri day at 9:08 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: FOX Sports 1): Pitchers TBA

Pitchers TBA Game 5, Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: FOX Sports 1): Pitchers TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins