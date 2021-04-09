Big Ten Baseball Standings, Schedule, Results
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This year, the Big Ten is playing a conference-only baseball team, with 44 regular-season games each over a 14-week period prior to the Big Ten Tournament.
Here are the current Big Ten standings through Thursday, April 8, this weekend's conference schedule and last weekend's results:
|Team
|Won
|Lost
|Pct.
|GB
|Streak
Nebraska
13
5
.722
---
W-1
Michigan
14
7
.667
0.5
L-1
Ohio State
12
7
.632
1.5
W-4
Indiana
11
7
.611
2
L-5
Northwestern
10
8
.556
3
W-1
Rutgers
9
8
.529
3.5
W-1
Michigan State
10
10
.500
4
W-1
Iowa
9
9
.500
4
W-1
Maryland
9
10
.474
4.5
W-1
Illinois
8
10
.444
5
L-1
Penn State
6
11
.353
6.5
L-1
Purdue
4
13
.235
8.5
L-1
Minnesota
4
14
.222
9
L-1
Big Ten weekend schedule
Friday's games (April 9)
- Penn State at Michigan State, 3:05 p.m. ET
- Rutgers at Northwestern, 4 p.m. ET
- Ohio State at Michigan, 4 p.m. ET
- Illinois at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET
- Minnesota at Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: BTN)
- Maryland at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday's games (April 10)
- Purdue vs. Penn State, 12:05 p.m. ET (at East Lansing, Mich.)
- Penn State at Michigan State, 12:05, p.m. ET
- Ohio State at Michigan, 2 p.m. ET
- Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET
- Rutgers at Northwestern, 2 p.m. ET
- Minnesota at Iowa, 3:05 p.m. ET
- Maryland at Nebraska, 3:05 p.m. ET
Sunday's games (April 11)
- Penn State at Purdue, 12:05, p.m. ET (at East Lansing, Mich.)
- Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET
- Rutgers at Northwestern, 1 p.m. ET
- Maryland at Nebraska, 1 p.m. ET
- Minnesota at Iowa, 2:05 p.m. ET
- Ohio State at Michigan, 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
- Purdue at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m. ET
Monday's game (April 12)
- Purdue at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m. ET
Big Ten weekend results
Friday's results (April 2)
- Ohio State 3, Indiana 2
- Penn State 1, Rutgers 0
- Maryland 4, Northwestern 3
- Iowa 4, Purdue 2 (10 innings)
- Michigan State 7, Minnesota 6
- Nebraska 8, Illinois 6
Saturday's results (April 3)
- Ohio State 6, Indiana 0
- Ohio State 5, Indiana 2
- Maryland 8, Northwestern 4
- Penn State 5, Rutgers 1
- Purdue 10, Iowa 8
- Illinois 10, Nebraska 8
- Michigan 5, Northwestern 2
Sunday's results (April 4)
- Ohio State 4, Indiana 3
- Northwestern 4, Michigan 1
- Iowa 8, Purdue 5
- Nebraska 12, Illinois 7
- Rutgers 6, Penn State 4
- Michigan 6, Maryland 5
Monday's game (April 5)
- Maryland 17, Michigan 6