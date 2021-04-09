HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Big Ten Baseball Standings, Schedule, Results

Nebraska has moved into first place in the Big Ten after Indiana was swept in a four-game series at Ohio State last weekend. Here are the current standings and schedule.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This year, the Big Ten is playing a conference-only baseball team, with 44 regular-season games each over a 14-week period prior to the Big Ten Tournament.

Here are the current Big Ten standings through Thursday, April 8, this weekend's conference schedule and last weekend's results:

Big Ten Baseball Standings

TeamWonLostPct.GBStreak

Nebraska

13

5

.722

---

W-1

Michigan

14

7

.667

0.5

L-1

Ohio State

12

7

.632

1.5

W-4

Indiana

11

7

.611

2

L-5

Northwestern

10

8

.556

3

W-1

Rutgers

9

8

.529

3.5

W-1

Michigan State

10

10

.500

4

W-1

Iowa

9

9

.500

4

W-1

Maryland

9

10

.474

4.5

W-1

Illinois

8

10

.444

5

L-1

Penn State

6

11

.353

6.5

L-1

Purdue

4

13

.235

8.5

L-1

Minnesota

4

14

.222

9

L-1

Big Ten weekend schedule

Friday's games (April 9)

  • Penn State at Michigan State, 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Rutgers at Northwestern, 4 p.m. ET
  • Ohio State at Michigan, 4 p.m. ET
  • Illinois at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET
  • Minnesota at Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: BTN)
  • Maryland at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday's games (April 10)

  • Purdue vs. Penn State, 12:05 p.m. ET (at East Lansing, Mich.)
  • Penn State at Michigan State, 12:05, p.m. ET
  • Ohio State at Michigan, 2 p.m. ET
  • Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET
  • Rutgers at Northwestern, 2 p.m. ET
  • Minnesota at Iowa, 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Maryland at Nebraska, 3:05 p.m. ET

Sunday's games (April 11)

  • Penn State at Purdue, 12:05, p.m. ET (at East Lansing, Mich.)
  • Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET
  • Rutgers at Northwestern, 1 p.m. ET
  • Maryland at Nebraska, 1 p.m. ET
  • Minnesota at Iowa, 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Ohio State at Michigan, 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
  • Purdue at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m. ET

Monday's game (April 12)

  • Purdue at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m. ET

Big Ten weekend results

Friday's results (April 2)

  • Ohio State 3, Indiana 2
  • Penn State 1, Rutgers 0
  • Maryland 4, Northwestern 3
  • Iowa 4, Purdue 2 (10 innings)
  • Michigan State 7, Minnesota 6
  • Nebraska 8, Illinois 6

Saturday's results (April 3)

  • Ohio State 6, Indiana 0
  • Ohio State 5, Indiana 2
  • Maryland 8, Northwestern 4
  • Penn State 5, Rutgers 1
  • Purdue 10, Iowa 8
  • Illinois 10, Nebraska 8
  • Michigan 5, Northwestern 2

Sunday's results (April 4)

  • Ohio State 4, Indiana 3
  • Northwestern 4, Michigan 1
  • Iowa 8, Purdue 5
  • Nebraska 12, Illinois 7
  • Rutgers 6, Penn State 4
  • Michigan 6, Maryland 5

Monday's game (April 5)

  • Maryland 17, Michigan 6  

