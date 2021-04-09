Big Ten Baseball Standings, Schedule, Results

Nebraska has moved into first place in the Big Ten after Indiana was swept in a four-game series at Ohio State last weekend. Here are the current standings and schedule.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This year, the Big Ten is playing a conference-only baseball team, with 44 regular-season games each over a 14-week period prior to the Big Ten Tournament.

Here are the current Big Ten standings through Thursday, April 8, this weekend's conference schedule and last weekend's results:

Team Won Lost Pct. GB Streak Nebraska 13 5 .722 --- W-1 Michigan 14 7 .667 0.5 L-1 Ohio State 12 7 .632 1.5 W-4 Indiana 11 7 .611 2 L-5 Northwestern 10 8 .556 3 W-1 Rutgers 9 8 .529 3.5 W-1 Michigan State 10 10 .500 4 W-1 Iowa 9 9 .500 4 W-1 Maryland 9 10 .474 4.5 W-1 Illinois 8 10 .444 5 L-1 Penn State 6 11 .353 6.5 L-1 Purdue 4 13 .235 8.5 L-1 Minnesota 4 14 .222 9 L-1

Big Ten weekend schedule

Friday's games (April 9)

Penn State at Michigan State, 3:05 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Northwestern, 4 p.m. ET

Ohio State at Michigan, 4 p.m. ET

Illinois at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: BTN)

Maryland at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday's games (April 10)

Purdue vs. Penn State, 12:05 p.m. ET (at East Lansing, Mich.)

Penn State at Michigan State, 12:05, p.m. ET

Ohio State at Michigan, 2 p.m. ET

Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Northwestern, 2 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:05 p.m. ET

Maryland at Nebraska, 3:05 p.m. ET

Sunday's games (April 11)

Penn State at Purdue, 12:05, p.m. ET (at East Lansing, Mich.)

Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Northwestern, 1 p.m. ET

Maryland at Nebraska, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Iowa, 2:05 p.m. ET

Ohio State at Michigan, 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Purdue at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m. ET

Monday's game (April 12)

Purdue at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m. ET

Big Ten weekend results

Friday's results (April 2)

Ohio State 3, Indiana 2

Penn State 1, Rutgers 0

Maryland 4, Northwestern 3

Iowa 4, Purdue 2 (10 innings)

Michigan State 7, Minnesota 6

Nebraska 8, Illinois 6

Saturday's results (April 3)

Ohio State 6, Indiana 0

Ohio State 5, Indiana 2

Maryland 8, Northwestern 4

Penn State 5, Rutgers 1

Purdue 10, Iowa 8

Illinois 10, Nebraska 8

Michigan 5, Northwestern 2

Sunday's results (April 4)

Ohio State 4, Indiana 3

Northwestern 4, Michigan 1

Iowa 8, Purdue 5

Nebraska 12, Illinois 7

Rutgers 6, Penn State 4

Michigan 6, Maryland 5

Monday's game (April 5)