MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 25): Caleb Baragar Has Another Perfect Outing in Giants' Win

Tom Brew

One of the most important traits of a relief pitcher is to have a short memory. Caleb Baragar, a former Indiana baseball player who's now in the bullpen for the San Francisco Giants, knows that all too well.

Baragar had a rough patch two weeks ago, giving up multiple runs in three straight innings, but he put it in the rear-view mirror and has been great ever since. He's been nearly perfect in five straight outings now, and did the same again Tuesday night, getting two outs in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

That helped set the stage for a Giants rally. They tied the game in he bottom of the ninth and won 10-8 in 11 innings for their seventh straight win. The Giants, who are in a major rebuilding mode, are now 15-16 on the season.

In Baragar's last five outings, he has pitched 4 2/3 innings and just one hit. He hasn't walked anyone either, and hitters are just 1-for-15 against him (.067 batting average) since Aug. 16. His hot stretch has coincided with the Giants getting better, too. 

Alex Dickerson, another former Hoosier on the Giants, pinch-hit in the fifth inning but grounded out.

Other Hoosiers in the Majors

  • Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: Hart got his third start of the season for the Red Sox on Tuesday, but it did not go well. He last just 3 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits, three walks and six runs in Boston's 9-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He's yet to make it out of the fourth inning in his three starts. He's pitched nine total innings and allowed 13 earned runs (15 total). He's allowed 17 hits and has a surprising high total of 10 walks, something uncommon for a guy with good control. 
  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Cubs' 7-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
  • Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley pinch-hit in the ninth inning but grounded out. in the 7-1 loss.
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers did not pitch in the Rays' 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Best MLB video of the Day

Here's why the Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball.

Comments

Baseball

